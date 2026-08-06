Siddaramaiah’s picks ignored during Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle, says son Yathindra

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command ignored his father Siddaramaiah's (in picture) recommendations for the Karnataka Cabinet, exposing growing factional tensions within the party (File photo).

Deepening rifts within factions of the Karnataka Congress over recent Cabinet appointments spilled into the open on Thursday, laying bare the diminishing influence of former chief minister Siddaramaiah within the party’s decision-making core.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah disclosed that the party high command had ignored his father’s primary recommendation to induct senior leader Dr H C Mahadevappa into the Cabinet during the expansion.

“My father recommended Mahadevappa’s name at the top of the list. But the high command did not consider him,” Yathindra said. “Because they wanted new faces from the Scheduled Caste (Right) community, they decided to go with P M Narendraswamy. However, my father had recommended Mahadevappa’s name in both the preliminary and final lists.”