Karnataka: Congress launches ‘Brashtachara’ campaign to target Bommai-led govt

The Karnataka unit of the Congress Tuesday launched the ‘40% Sarkara BJP Means Brashtachara’ campaign to attack the Basavaraj Bommai-led government over a series of corruption charges.

While addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly Siddaramaiah talked about purported ‘rates’ detailing the commission sought by the BJP government for various works and grants.

The Congress also launched a helpline number (8447704040) and a website (www.40percentsarkara.com) for people to register complaints of corruption with evidence.

Shivakumar said the name and details of complainants will be protected and the party would present the evidence before the departments and agencies concerned for investigation.

According to the ‘40percentsarkara’ website, so far 1,359 complaints have been raised.

Shivakumar also mentioned that Congress workers and district leaders will try to spread awareness among voters about the rampant corruption in government offices.

The Opposition party came down heavily on the Bommai administration, calling it a ‘blood sucking’ and ‘life taking’ government.

Shivakumar and Siddaramiah alleged several leaders including Chief Minister Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, BJP leader EK S Eshwarappa, Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, were involved in tender scams, Covid scam, sex for job scam, egg scam, bitcoin scam, Vijyendra scam, and Raghavendra Bank scam, among others.

Shivakumar said: “Bengaluru was once called the Silicon City, garden city, pensioner’s paradise, but is now being termed as the corruption capital of India because of the BJP government. Is it really possible for the authorities to pull off the PSI scam without the involvement of a state minister? When Kanakagiri MLA himself confessed to accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe, why didn’t you issue notice against him? Instead you served notice to our party spokesperson and MLA Priyank Kharge who raised this issue.”

Shivakumar also challenged the state government to prove that irregularities were committed in power purchase during his tenure as the power minister.

The Congress alleged that the government collects Rs 50-70 lakh bribe for appointing an assistant professor, Rs 30-50 lakh for a lecturer, Rs 1 crore-Rs 10 crore for a vice chancellor, Rs 1-16 crore for a deputy commissioner and superintendent of police post, and Rs 10 lakh for railway jobs, among others.