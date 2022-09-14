scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Karnataka: Congress launches ‘Brashtachara’ campaign to target Bommai-led govt

The Congress also launched a helpline number (8447704040) and a website (www.40percentsarkara.com) for people to register complaints of corruption with evidence.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar (Photo: file)

The Karnataka unit of the Congress Tuesday launched the ‘40% Sarkara BJP Means Brashtachara’ campaign to attack the Basavaraj Bommai-led government over a series of corruption charges.

While addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly Siddaramaiah talked about purported ‘rates’ detailing the commission sought by the BJP government for various works and grants.

The Congress also launched a helpline number (8447704040) and a website (www.40percentsarkara.com) for people to register complaints of corruption with evidence.

Shivakumar said the name and details of complainants will be protected and the party would present the evidence before the departments and agencies concerned for investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

According to the ‘40percentsarkara’ website, so far 1,359 complaints have been raised.

Shivakumar also mentioned that Congress workers and district leaders will try to spread awareness among voters about the rampant corruption in government offices.

The Opposition party came down heavily on the Bommai administration, calling it a ‘blood sucking’ and ‘life taking’ government.

Advertisement

Shivakumar and Siddaramiah alleged several leaders including Chief Minister Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, BJP leader EK S Eshwarappa, Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, were involved in tender scams, Covid scam, sex for job scam, egg scam, bitcoin scam, Vijyendra scam, and Raghavendra Bank scam, among others.

Shivakumar said: “Bengaluru was once called the Silicon City, garden city, pensioner’s paradise, but is now being termed as the corruption capital of India because of the BJP government. Is it really possible for the authorities to pull off the PSI scam without the involvement of a state minister? When Kanakagiri MLA himself confessed to accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe, why didn’t you issue notice against him? Instead you served notice to our party spokesperson and MLA Priyank Kharge who raised this issue.”

Shivakumar also challenged the state government to prove that irregularities were committed in power purchase during his tenure as the power minister.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

The Congress alleged that the government collects Rs 50-70 lakh bribe for appointing an assistant professor, Rs 30-50 lakh for a lecturer, Rs 1 crore-Rs 10 crore for a vice chancellor, Rs 1-16 crore for a deputy commissioner and superintendent of police post, and Rs 10 lakh for railway jobs, among others.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:57:02 pm
Next Story

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s selfie from Varisu sets goes viral, see photo

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement