Karnataka: Congress asks Basavaraj Bommai to first ‘rectify injustice’ to state by Yediyurappa

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A day after being announced the next Karnataka Chief Minister, Congress Wednesday urged Basavaraj Bommai to first “rectify the injustice” allegedly done by the Yediyurappa-led government since it came to power in July 2019.

“Bommai, the new CM, should first rectify the injustice done to the state and its people in the last two years,” state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said.

He added the Centre is “not cooperating with the state on any issue” and spoke about allocation of funds for various schemes and irrigation. “Such a lack in coordination among the governments has undoubtedly pushed the state behind by 20 years in the last two years,” Shivakumar said. A former minister, Shivakumar asked Bommai to “deliver justice” in the coming days by leading a good administration.

He also recalled Yediyurappa’s speech before he resigned as Chief Minister on July 26 and said he was in “tears” while narrating the challenges he had faced during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said he was looking forward to constructively contributing and was hoping for similar cooperation from the ruling BJP.

The senior Congress leader accused the Centre of being unfair to Karnataka in the last two years. “Yediyurappa never spoke against this injustice either due to his lust for power or lack of awareness or fear. I hope Bommai will show courage to fight for Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.

Minutes after Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “being silent on BJP’s dynasty politics”.

In a tweet from its official account, the opposition party in the state wondered if the PM had forgotten his statements on “dynasty politics” as he picked “son of a former Chief Minister as the new Chief Minister”. The Karnataka unit of the Congress party was referring to Modi’s statements made earlier calling for an “eradication of dynasty politics” in India.

Basavaraj Bommai’s father S R Bommai had been Karnataka CM for a period of over nine months between August 1988 and April 1989.