Bypoll backlash: Karnataka Congress expels 3 Bagalkot leaders for ‘aiding BJP’

Days after the Karnataka Congress courted controversy by initiating action against party leaders from the Muslim community for alleged anti-party activity during the Davanagere South bypoll, it has now cracked the whip against three leaders from Bagalkot for the same reason.

Bagalkot Congress president S N Nanjayyanamath expelled three leaders from the party’s primary membership Tuesday for working against party interests during the bypoll. The disciplinary action was initiated against Murugesh, vice-president of the Bagalkot District Central Co-operative Bank, and Kamatagi town panchayat members Gurulinga Patil and Ramesh Jamakhandi.

A day after the polls, Bagalkot Rural Congress unit president S N Rampura wrote to the district unit, urging it to initiate action against the trio. Show-cause notices were issued to them soon, asking them to respond to allegations that they aided the BJP candidate from the segment, Veeranna Charantimath. Congress had fielded Umesh Meti, son of former MLA H Y Meti, from the segment.