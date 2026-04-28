Bypoll backlash: Karnataka Congress expels 3 Bagalkot leaders for ‘aiding BJP’

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Days after the Karnataka Congress courted controversy by initiating action against party leaders from the Muslim community for alleged anti-party activity during the Davanagere South bypoll, it has now cracked the whip against three leaders from Bagalkot for the same reason.
Bagalkot Congress president S N Nanjayyanamath expelled three leaders from the party’s primary membership Tuesday for working against party interests during the bypoll. The disciplinary action was initiated against Murugesh, vice-president of the Bagalkot District Central Co-operative Bank, and Kamatagi town panchayat members Gurulinga Patil and Ramesh Jamakhandi.
A day after the polls, Bagalkot Rural Congress unit president S N Rampura wrote to the district unit, urging it to initiate action against the trio. Show-cause notices were issued to them soon, asking them to respond to allegations that they aided the BJP candidate from the segment, Veeranna Charantimath. Congress had fielded Umesh Meti, son of former MLA H Y Meti, from the segment.
The action comes at a time when the Congress is facing backlash from the Muslim community as the state Congress unit acted against MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar for ‘anti-party’ activity at Davanagere South. While Naseer was removed from his position as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jabbar resigned as head of the KPCC Minority wing before he was expelled from the party for six years.
Condemning the move, Ulama-E-Karnataka, a body of scholars, had said it had caused both disgruntlement and despair among the community.
Mufti Ifthikar Ahmed Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama Karnataka, then said, “The Muslim community in Karnataka is unhappy about the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command. We are surprised at the silence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge when such a serious injustice is meted out to the community.”
Allegations of ‘anti-party’ activity have kept the Congress ranks on tenterhooks, as they fear such acts could jeopardise the party’s prospects in both constituencies where polls were held.
Bypoll for both constituencies was held on April 9. Counting for both the seats will be held on May 4.
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