Karnataka Congress leader files complaint over ‘fake’ audio of minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

A Congress leader from Karnataka’s Davanagere filed a complaint with the city’s cybercrime police station on Monday alleging that a fabricated audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between him and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was circulated on social media to defame them.

Mohammed Siraj, a nominated member of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, complained that unidentified people created and shared the audio clip along with photographs of him and the minister on social media platforms on Sunday.

While the audio clip’s authenticity has not been independently verified, the purported conversation appeared to discuss voting patterns in the recent Davanagere South Assembly bypoll. The clip was circulated with the claim that the two leaders helped the SDPI candidate against the Congress nominee.