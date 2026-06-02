Karnataka Congress leader files complaint over ‘fake’ audio of minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

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A Congress leader from Karnataka’s Davanagere filed a complaint with the city’s cybercrime police station on Monday alleging that a fabricated audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between him and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was circulated on social media to defame them.
Mohammed Siraj, a nominated member of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, complained that unidentified people created and shared the audio clip along with photographs of him and the minister on social media platforms on Sunday.
While the audio clip’s authenticity has not been independently verified, the purported conversation appeared to discuss voting patterns in the recent Davanagere South Assembly bypoll. The clip was circulated with the claim that the two leaders helped the SDPI candidate against the Congress nominee.
In his complaint, Siraj stated that he has been actively associated with the Congress and recently campaigned in the bypoll under Zameer’s leadership.
Seeking legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the clip, Siraj alleged that the content was part of a deliberate attempt to gain political mileage by targeting him and the minister.
According to the complaint, Siraj came across the content around 10 am on Sunday. He said he subsequently contacted media organisations and issued a public clarification denying any connection with the audio clip and asserting that it was fabricated.
Various media outlets aired the audio clip.
Siraj has submitted copies of news reports, downloaded videos, and recordings of his clarification to the police as part of the complaint. Police sources said the digital material would be examined as part of the inquiry.
Zameer has also dismissed the clip as fabricated. In a statement, the minister alleged that the audio had been generated using artificial intelligence tools to create confusion within the Congress.
Siraj has alleged that the clip was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at damaging the minister’s political standing amid speculation surrounding the formation of a new Cabinet in the state.
The Davanagere South bypoll was mired in controversy over allegations that a section of Congress leaders from the Muslim community tried to sabotage the party’s prospects in the election following a dispute over the choice of the candidate.
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