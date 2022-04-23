Karnataka: Congress releases audio raising questions about another sub-inspector test

Even as the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department’s inquiry into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam is underway, a new audio clip has surfaced raising suspicions about another sub-inspectors recruitment test.

Releasing the audio clip at a press conference, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said on Saturday, “With the audio evidence, it seems that even the PSI exam which was supposed to be held (in February) to fill 402 posts was also on the verge of being compromised,” he said.

“The money reaches the high officials of the government and politicians. Without their involvement, such a huge fraud cannot be committed,” Kharge said, adding that those arrested in the scam were small fish but the kingpin was yet to be caught. At least 300 aspirants were involved in rigging the exam held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in October 2021, he alleged.

In the audio clip, a conversation between two people suggests there was a person who was ready to pay any amount to become a sub-inspector. It appears from their conversation that the aspirant was assured that he would get the job in the next recruitment exam if not in the October 2021 exam. “If that does not happen in 545 posts, we will do it in the exams for 402 posts,” he is said to have been assured.

The examination to fill up 402 sub-inspector posts was supposed to be held in February but was postponed.

Demanding Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation, Kharge said, “One of the prime accused in the case, Divya Hagaragi, who runs Gyan Jyothi Institution, is in touch with her lawyer but it is shocking that police are unaware of it. Previously, the deputy director of public instruction had written a letter that the institution was not fit to be an examination centre due to the lack of infrastructure, but still it was made an examination centre. There must be someone behind it”. Divya is absconding.

Asked about Mahanthesh Patil, the Congress leader who is among the 11 accused, Kharge said Patil was a block president but had resigned from the party in 2019. “It is not about the Congress or the BJP but about aspirants who have been done injustice to,” he said.

After Kharge’s press meet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru, “The investigation would consider any material that is related to the case. It contains a conversation between two persons. Who are they? What is their credibility? All these things would be known when investigated. The audio too would be subjected to a probe. The guilty would be punished irrespective of the batch,” he said.

The examination to hire 545 sub-inspectors was held in October 2021 and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The scam came to light after it was revealed that one of the aspirants, Veeresh, secured 100 marks and got the seventh rank despite having attempted only 21 questions of 1.5 marks each in Paper-2 of the test.