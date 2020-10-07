Karnataka: Congress announces candidates for Sira, RR Nagar bypolls

(File)

Congress on Wednesday announced its candidates for the by-election to the Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituencies. Former minister TB Jayachandra will contest from Sira constituency in Tumakuru district while Late IAS officer D K Ravi’s wife H Kusuma will stand from RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

Both assembly segments will go for bypolls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9. The last date to submit nominations is October 16.

The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

TB Jayachandra had won from Sira constituency in 2013 before losing the seat to JDS in 2018. Jayachandra, (71), had served as minister in the S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah governments. He won six Assembly elections in the past and was first elected to the Assembly in 1978.

Jayachandra’s son Santosh, who contested from Chikkanayakanahalli in the 2018 election, lost against J.C. Madhuswamy, who is now Law Minister in the BJP government. Santosh Jayachandra secured third place in the election.

According to Congress sources, the elections in the Sira constituency is very important to the party after DK Shivakumar took over as the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The election in Sira will be managed by former Deputy chief minister and MLA of Koratagere, Tumakuru G. Parameshwara. Former MLA K.N. Rajanna is the co-chairman of the campaign committee.

With an eye on sympathy votes, JDS has fielded Sathyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma as its candidate in Sira. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for both constituencies.

Congress on Wednesday announced Kusuma Hanumantharayappa as its candidate for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll. Kusuma, 31, was the wife of IAS officer DK Ravi, who died in March 2015.

Kusuma holds an MS degree in information technology from the University of Massachusetts, Boston and is currently an assistant professor of computer science engineering at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Kusuma’s father Hanumantharayappa unsuccessfully contested the 2008 election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar on a JD(S) ticket. Hanumantharayappa was earlier with the Congress before joining JD(S). Kusuma joined Congress officially on October 4.

