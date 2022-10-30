Karnataka: Cong wants CM Basavaraj Bommai, home minister to resign ‘immediately’ over graft charges

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah Sunday demanded the ‘immediate’ resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over corruption charges.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru over ‘cash gifts to journalists’, among other issues, Siddaramaiah said Bommai “had no moral right to continue as CM”.

While it has been recently alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office tried to bribe some journalists by offering them a cash ‘gift’ of Rs 1 lakh, a video has also gone viral wherein minister MTB Nagaraj is purportedly heard saying that a police inspector, KH Nandish, who died of cardiac arrest, had paid Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for his posting.

“A criminal case should be filed against him (Bommai). The CM and the home minister should resign immediately,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader claimed several journalists had already returned the money, but an investigation should be carried out to ascertain the source of the cash.

Commenting on the ‘cash for post’ case, the Opposition leader said: “Whom did he (KH Nandish) pay for the posting? This should be revealed. Did he pay the CM or the home minister or the local MLA?”

The policeman had died of cardiac arrest on October 27, while he was under suspension.

Reading out the letter by Hubballi-based contractor Basavaraj Amaragol, who has sought permission for euthanasia over ‘non-payment of dues’ by government agencies, Siddaramaiah said the contractor had claimed that the panchayat development officer sought 40 per cent commission to clear the dues.

“He alleges that he had met Bommai twice to ensure that his dues were cleared. Apparently, the CM asked the police not to take any action when he initially filed the complaint,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader demanded a probe into allegations made by Amaragol as well as by contractors in the past.

Referring to alleged attempts on the part of the BJP to poach MLAs in Telangana, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar demanded a probe monitored by a judge of the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court should take up the case suo motu and initiate a probe,” he said.