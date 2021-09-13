Karnataka Cong leaders come to Assembly in bullock carts to protest against rising fuel prices

Stepping up the protest against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party’s state president D K Shivakumar, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in bullock carts on Monday.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-led Union government of “failing” to tackle the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We will continue our protest against the state and Centre on the issue, both inside and outside the assembly,” Siddaramaiah said.

The police in front of Vidhana Soudha stopped the Congress leaders, after which Siddaramaiah threatened to move a breach of privilege motion. “I can come on a bicycle or a bullock cart. It is my right,” he told the police officers. The cops subsequently allowed a few bullock carts to enter the assembly premises.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was attending his first Assembly session after taking over as the CM, hit back at Congress over the protests. “Karnataka Congress leaders should have protested when the UPA government was in power. Fuel prices went up by leaps and bounds back then.”

Meanwhile, several farmers’ bodies also held protests against the new farm laws in Bengaluru on Monday.

Traffic snarls were reported in and around Majestic, Anand Rao Circle, Vidhana Soudha, Race Course Road and surrounding areas due to the protests.