‘More dangerous than corona’: Karnataka Cong, JD(S) hit out at BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’ in Telangana

With an alleged case of ‘Operation Lotus’ surfacing in neighbouring Telangana where three people were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe four MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Opposition parties in Karnataka hit out at the BJP for engineering defections at the expense of democracy.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday attacked the ‘horse-trading’ tactics of the BJP and questioned the source of the money allegedly offered to the ruling party MLAs.

“In Telangana, those who take up the leadership (to engineer defections) were offered Rs 100 cr under Operation Lotus and each of the (defecting) MLAs were offered Rs 50 cr. Where did the money come from?” Congress tweeted with the hashtag #BJPKillsDemocracy.

‘Operation Lotus’ is a term used to refer to attempts by BJP to poach opposition MLAs to topple governments in various states.

Karnataka is no stranger to ‘Operation Lotus’ as one of the first such instances was reported in the state under former chief minister and BJP Parliamentary Panel member B S Yediyurappa in 2008. The operation was repeated in 2019 when 17 legislators from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government under H D Kumaraswamy defected to the BJP in 2019.

On Thursday, Congress said that the epidemic of “Operation Lotus, which is killing democracy, was more dangerous than the Corona pandemic. The disease which originated in Karnataka is now spreading throughout the country and is killing democracy”.

“There are allegations against BJP that they have spent Rs 7,000-8,000 crores to purchase legislators. The corrupt money has now reached Telangana, after Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra,” Congress said in a tweet, questioning why central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI have not taken up the case. “Is IT, (and) ED afraid to enter BJP homes?” Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, JD(S) state spokesperson Prathap Kanagal sought to know the source of the money recovered from the intermediaries working to repeat ‘Operation Lotus’ in Telangana. “Who got this money from Delhi and gave it? Will Home Minister Amit Shah who has taken up electoral responsibilities (of BJP) respond? Shouldn’t the ED (and) CBI probe this case?” he asked in a tweet.