Karnataka: Decision to conduct SSLC exams ‘not unilateral’, CM Yediyurappa clarifies after education, health ministers contradict each other

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was quick to intervene in a bid to mitigate confusions that stemmed out of the state government’s decision to conduct SSLC exams next month, as contradictory statements were made by members of his cabinet.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that the state board exams for Class 10 students would be held on July 19 and 22.

#Karnataka: Education Minister @nimmasuresh announces schedule for SSLC exams. July 19-Maths, Science, Social Science.

July 22-Languages (First,Second,Third)

Time: 10.30 am – 1.30 pm. 8,76,581 students to answer multiple choice questions on OMR sheets. pic.twitter.com/Cs9MrckfPf — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 28, 2021

However, a few hours later Health Minister K Sudhakar stated he was not aware of his cabinet colleague announcing the dates. Responding to queries by reporters, he noted, “I need to consult the education minister on this announcement. I don’t know if the directions have been given by health department officials, but we are concerned about children’s health.”

He added that he was also not informed whether the education department spoke to the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) or not. “…Also, I cannot say whether the exams shall be held or not. I will talk to Kumar and TAC on this and then react,” he said.

Later, the education minister issued a clarification stating that the health department was kept in the loop. “Health department officials were also part of the press conference in which the SSLC exam schedule was released,” Kumar added that the decision was taken after a two-hour-long meeting was held with the officials of the health department, including its principal secretary based on TAC recommendations. “The SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for the exams were formulated based on SOPs issued by the health department,” he said.

On Tuesday, CM Yediyurappa tweeted that the education minister had consulted him before announcing the decision to schedule SSLC exams. “With regard to this matter, thorough discussions have taken place and the decision was made in the best interest of the students. This is not a unilateral decision and creating confusion around this is unnecessary,” he tweeted.

As per the SSLC exam schedule announced on Monday, students will answer a paper covering all three core subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Science) on July 19 and another paper covering all languages (first, second, and third). The exams are scheduled to be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm with students answering multiple-choice questions on OMR sheets.

A total of 8,76,581 students have enrolled for the exam this year, Kumar said.