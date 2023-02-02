Karnataka computer institute that ‘ignored’ its 66-year-old DTP student told to pay Rs 10,000 as damages

A consumer court in Karnataka has pulled up a computer institute in Hubballi and ordered it pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to its 66-year-old student who alleged that the institute neither cleared his doubts while attending the Desk Top Publishing (DTP) course nor issued him any certificate despite appearing for the examination and submitting the assignments.

The Dharwad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in its order on Tuesday, directed the institute to repay the course fee of Rs 5,000 and also give the complainant Rs 10,000 for the mental agony that he went through.

Last year, the complainant Channabasappa, a resident of Hubballi, joined Logic Computers located in the city and took up the DTP course paying a fee of Rs 5,000. In his petition, Channabasappa stated that when he joined the institute there were less number of students. But as the schools and colleges closed for summer vacation, new students joined the institute and the trainers started ignoring him, the complainant stated. Despite his request to teach him, the trainers kept overlooking the doubts he raised. The computer teacher on June 27 told Channabasappa that his course date ended. Moreover, the institute did not give him any certificate though he appeared for the examination and also submitted all the assignments, he said in the petition.

On the other hand, Logic Computers submitted before the consumer court that Channabasappa who was 66 years old did not have the grasping power, and had misbehaved with female teachers. Even after completion of the course, he demanded to teach again and also never tried to learn, it stated.

After hearing the statements, the court observed that Channabasappa, just because he is a senior citizen, cannot be concluded that he did not have the grasping power, but it showed his interest to learn. It is the duty of the institution to teach the students whether they are young or old, the court said.

Going through the records submitted by Channabasappa it was also found that the teachers in the institution failed to discharge their duties, the court said.