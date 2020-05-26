Karnataka: Complete college syllabus online, CM Yediyurappa says

Yediyurappa said it should be ensured that students do not face any difficulty in taking exams. (File) Yediyurappa said it should be ensured that students do not face any difficulty in taking exams. (File)

As the Karnataka government awaits guidelines from the Centre on resuming classes in colleges, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday said priority should be given to online teaching methods.

“In view of the Covid-19 situation, educators should ensure that the syllabus (for the ongoing academic year) is completed through online classes. They should also ensure that students do not face any difficulty in taking exams,” Yediyurappa said in a review meeting held with top officials of the Department of Higher Education in Bengaluru.

He added that officials should consider adopting online methods from the Pre-University (PU) level. “Online classes are more cost-effective than regular classes. We should check whether the same can be done right from the PU level,” Yediyurappa said.

During the meeting, officials said about 79 per cent of the syllabus was complete and the remaining 21% would be completed through online classes within May 31.

“About 30,000 online classes have been conducted through platforms such as Webex and Skype, among others. E-notes, PPTs, and old question papers have been distributed to 85 per cent of the total students via WhatsApp and Telegram,” an official said.

To date, 7,074 videos have been uploaded on 65 subjects on the Jnana Nidhi YouTube channel, with over 5 lakh views recorded as on May 25.

Meanwhile, statistics provided by the Department of Higher Education indicated that over 2 lakh students use ‘GetCETgo’, an online platform formulated by the government to help prepare for Karnataka Common Entrance Test and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“As many as 13,600 students have subscribed on the exclusive YouTube channel for the same while over 90,000 logins have been documented on the portal. Further, the Mythri helpline has proved to be beneficial to both students and teaching faculty,” an official apprised Deputy CM Ashwahthnarayan CN during the meeting.

Ashwathnarayan, who also handles the Higher Education portfolio, announced that ‘Youth Empowerment Centres’ will be formed to provide integrated information to students under a single portal.

“Student registration to this portal will begin right from the high-school level. This will help the government keep track of school and college dropouts too. More industry players will be bridged via this portal to help students avail better internship and placement opportunities,” he said.

