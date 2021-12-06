Karnataka: Complaint against Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for calling cops ‘dogs’

Farmer bodies Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have filed a complaint against Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for saying that cops, instead of stopping cattle smuggling, ‘sleep like dogs’ and take bribes from the smugglers. The complaint was filed at the Koppa police station in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the superintendent of police of Chikkamagaluru district, Hakay Akshay Machindra, said that they have received a petition against Jnanendra but no FIR has been registered till now.

In the complaint, the members of the organisations condemned the home minister’s remark and sought legal action against him.

In the video clip that went viral, Jnanendra is purportedly seen shouting at a police officer over the phone for the failure to check the theft and smuggling of cattle, especially cows.

“Those who are transporting cattle are habitual offenders. Your officers know it well but they take bribes and sleep like dogs. Your police need self-esteem…

The entire police force is rotten today. We are giving salary but no one wants to live only on the salary. They want to live on the leftover (bribe),” the minister can be heard saying in the video, claiming that cattle smuggling was going on unabated in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

The minister later clarified that he did not liken all but only a section of police officers to dogs. He added that in his village in Teerthalli Taluk of Shivamogga district, cattle smugglers tried to run over two animal rights activists when they tried to stop them.

“Some policemen were hand in gloves with them. Against this backdrop, I spoke with anger (in the video),” Jnanendra said.

Notably, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was introduced last year and came into effect from February this year. Under the law, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment between three to seven years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of Rs one lakh to Rs 10 lakh.