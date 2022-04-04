Karnataka competing globally, not with other states: IT Minister Ashwath Narayan

After a Telangana minister invited startups to move to Hyderabad from Bengaluru following concerns raised by IT professionals over the state of road infrastructure in the Karnataka capital, IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that Karnataka is “competing globally and not with the neighbouring states”.

“Bengaluru has built many unicorns and let Telangana focus on that. We are Indians first and not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring states,” Narayan said on Sunday.

“I am not saying that the system is completely foolproof but the Centre and the state are making all efforts to clear all the loopholes. The system is more accountable than ever,” he added.

Ravish Naresh, the founder of the Bengaluru-based startup Khatabook, tweeted on April 1 complaining about the lack of facilities in the city. “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley,” he said.

To this, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao responded: “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth,”

As Ravish’s tweet went viral, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar responded to KT Rama Rao and tweeted: “My friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city.”

On Monday, minister Narayan responded to Shivakumar and tweeted: “During your party’s rule, let’s not forget Tech industry in the State had to time & again hammer that they were being ignored & there was no progress. Your party ensured Bengaluru was neglected for decades! One can’t expect anything more than petty politicking from @INCKarnataka!”