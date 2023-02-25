Karnataka Common Entrance Test for medical, engineering admissions to be held on May 20, 21

The Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to various professional courses will be held on May 20 and 21.

The executive director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, while announcing the dates on Friday, said that the mandatory Kannada examination being conducted for overseas and border students as part of CET will be held on May 22.

Meanwhile, the second Pre-University College (PUC) exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, after which the students will appear for CET to seek admission to various professional courses, including Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, and Pharmacy courses, among others.

The college seat of the courses will be allotted on the basis of merit of this examination.

To ensure a hassle-free and efficient process of filling CET applications for students, the higher education department and school education department also decided to set up help centres in every PU science college.

In 2022, the CET was marred by controversy after students moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the document verification process and requesting to consider PU (Class 12) marks for the examination repeaters for CET rankings. The CET rankings that were announced on July 30 last year stoked a rift among the candidates after the state examination authority did not consider the qualifying marks or PU marks for KCET repeaters citing that it would be unfair for the freshers who took up CET in 2022.

Meanwhile, COMEDK’s (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) Under-Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on May 28 for admission to engineering courses in COMEDK institutions. The test will be computer-based and will be conducted at a national level to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics.