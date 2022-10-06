Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling to start tomorrow

The first round of counselling for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will begin on Friday with the document verification process, which will continue on Saturday as well, as per a tentative schedule announced for allotting engineering, architecture, farm sciences seats for the academic year 2022-23.

The Karnataka Examination Authority will also upload the seat matrix and the fee structure at 2pm and at 6pm will allow eligible candidates to enter their college and course preferences. The process will continue till October 11.

Mock seat-allotment lists will be published on October 13 after 2pm and the seat allotment lists will be out on October 17 after 2pm.

Between October 18 and 20, the authority will allow the candidates to exercise their choices on allotted seats in the first round. The deadline for reporting to colleges for choice-1 candidates is 5.30pm on October 22. For further details, visit http://kea.kar.nic.in/.

The KCET ranking controversy came to an end on September 23, after the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee that proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters.

A revised rank list was published on October 1.