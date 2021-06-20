Karnataka: Committee set up to prepare college academic curriculum on lines of NEP

Each committee is headed by a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of a state-run university from the respective facility.

Beginning next academic year (2021-22), Karnataka is likely to follow an updated academic curriculum in colleges across faculties as the government continues to push towards implementing the National Education Policy.

According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, as many as eight different committees comprising subject experts from different faculties have been formed officially by the government to implement the same across undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered in the state. These include three under the Faculty of Arts (Social Sciences, Humanities, Fine Arts & Visual Arts), another three under the Faculty of Sciences (Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Chemical & Biological Sciences, Earth Sciences), and one each under Commerce & Management and Engineering faculties.” Ashwathnarayan explained.

Each committee is headed by a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of a state-run university from the respective facility. For instance, Tumkur University V-C Prof Y S Siddegowda heads the committee for Social Sciences which includes 13 members in total. Prof D B Naik, V-C of, Karnataka Folkore University chairs the Humanities Committee with seven members. Other V-Cs heading respective committees, as identified by the government are Prof Nagesh V Bettakote (GH Music & Performing Arts University, Mysuru), Prof. G Hemantha Kumar (University of Mysore), Prof. K B Gudasi, (Karnatak University, Dharwad), Prof. A M Pathan (KBN University, Kalaburagi), Prof. P S Yadapadithaya (Mangalore University), Prof. Karisiddappa, (VTU, Belagavi).

Also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, Ashwathnarayan had recently directed the Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework by July end on implementing multidisciplinarity in engineering colleges by including the option to learn science-based subjects.

However, experts are already wary of implementing the new curriculum from the upcoming academic year, scheduled to begin in October. “We need to understand and deliberate further on the possibilities of NEP before forming a curriculum around it. We have already had many discussions but pushing it right from the beginning of the next academic year looks challenging, a committee member said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier last month, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced implementing NEP by updating the school curriculum would be the government’s top agenda for the upcoming academic year. “The implementation of the National Education Policy in letter and spirit will be top of the agenda during the ensuing academic year,” he had said.