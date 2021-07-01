Getting vaccinated before attending classes not mandatory: Karnataka Dy CM

Beneficiaries wait in observation room after a dose of 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

A day after announcing that all students studying in higher education courses in the state will be vaccinated within 10 days, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Thursday clarified that getting inoculated would not be mandatory for students to attend classes in colleges.

“We are equipped to vaccinate all students and staff and are aiming to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. However, getting vaccinated will not be made mandatory as students and staff can come to get the jab at their own will,” he said.

Last week, the state government had announced that offline classes in colleges would resume after vaccinating students, teachers, and staff members.

Further, stating that 94,000 students pursuing higher education in the state were vaccinated on June 28 (Monday) alone, Ashwathnarayan, who also heads the Covid-19 ministerial task force, said vaccination coverage would be increased in the coming days.

The Higher Education Department had also decided to arrange vaccination camps on college premises in order to ensure inoculation of students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. This would help in resuming offline classes in the state.

To date, Karnataka has administered 2.26 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses of which over 65 lakh were given to people aged between 18 and 44.