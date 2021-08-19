Karnataka: Pre-university colleges to hold online, offline classes at 50% strength from Aug 23

Pre-university colleges (for classes equivalent to XI and XII) in Karnataka have been asked to conduct online and offline classes at 50% student capacity after the state permitted offline classes from next Monday (August 23).

As per the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), pre-university (PU) colleges have been asked to divide students into separate batches for offline and online classes. “This rule will be applied primarily to PU colleges with a student strength exceeding 100,” a DPUE official told The Indian Express.

“While students of the offline batches can have classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the others attending the online sessions can have them on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” the SoP mentions.

At the same time, colleges with less than a hundred students and with ample infrastructure will be allowed to work offline on full strength after ensuring all Covid guidelines are in place.

Meanwhile, the official clarified, “While the government has permitted us to resume offline classes at districts only where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 2%, only online classes will be conducted at other districts.”

Here are the other highlights mentioned in the SoP:

· Number of students who can attend offline classes to be fixed considering the size of the classrooms.

· Consent letter from parents/guardians mandatory to attend offline classes.

· No student with Covid symptoms to be allowed to enter campus.

· All teaching and non-teaching staff, including principals and lecturers, to get vaccinated compulsorily.