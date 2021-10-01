Karnataka: College sealed in Mandya after 28 students test positive for Covid-19

A pre-university college, where classes equivalent to standards 11 and 12 are held, in Mandya was sealed and declared a containment zone by the health authorities on Thursday evening after 28 students tested positive for Covid-19.

According to officials of the health department, 412 students were tested for Covid-19 in two batches at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Nagamangala town after a student there had contracted the virus on Wednesday.

Also Read | Karnataka schools, parents worried about offline classes resuming for students of Class 6 onwards

“While 19 students were diagnosed with Covid-19 among 372 tested in the first batch, another nine were confirmed after the remaining 40 were tested subsequently. The ones who tested positive were shifted to a Covid care centre at a nearby government hospital,” a senior official from the Mandya district administration said.

The deputy director of public instruction, Umesh, said that officials have sanitized the entire campus. “The institution has been sealed for seven days as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Earlier this week, Covid-19 clusters were reported from educational institutions in Bengaluru and Kolar. While 60 students had tested positive at the hostel of Sri Chaitanya PU and CBSE College located near Electronics City Phase 2 in Bengaluru, 12 students of Chinmaya High School in Kolar had contracted the infection.