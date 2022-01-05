Tension at Karnataka college as students sport saffron scarves to protest hijab

Tension prevailed at a state-run college in Balagadi village in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district after a section of students turned up wearing saffron scarves and asked their female Muslim classmates not to wear hijab during classes.

The college has around 850 students of which a quarter are Muslim. A faculty member, who did not reveal his name, said the people behind the incident are trying to instigate hatred.

College Principal Ananth Murthy told The Indian Express that a meeting with the parents of students has been called to resolve the issue. “With Covid-19 protocols in place, we are unable to hold a meeting but I have written a letter to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of Police seeking permission to hold it on January 10,” he said.

“I have about 30 years of experience and this is my 11th place of work. Dress code was never a concern and it never became an issue. This is the second time I have come across such a situation. It happened in 2018 also and a parents’ meeting was called then. The local representatives and officials who were also part of it helped to pacify the situation,” he added.

At that meeting in 2018, he said, it was decided that no one should come to college wearing a hijab though they could wear a scarf over the head. “But for the past few days, some female students have been coming to college wearing (a hijab).”

An officer working in the higher education department said most government-run degree colleges in the state do not have uniforms though the one in Balagadi is an exception. “There is no dress code or policy as such. It was never a concern for anyone but the issue has cropped up in recent years,” he said.



In Udupi district, earlier this week, Muslim girls were stopped from entering the government PU college by the principal as they were wearing a hijab. However, they were allowed entry after they approached the deputy commissioner of Udupi Kurma Rao stating that their constitutional rights were being violated.