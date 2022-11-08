Karnataka asks college principals to ferry students to PM Modi’s Bengaluru event

In a move that has attracted Opposition wrath in Karnataka, the pre-university education department has directed that college students be ferried to a government programme to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Bengaluru.

The deputy director of pre-university education in Bengaluru Rural district has warned of action against principals of colleges that fail to meet the number of students stipulated for each of them in his circular.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and a 108-foot statue of Kempegowda, who was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara empire, at Devanahalli on November 11.

The directions to principals of all colleges to ferry students were based on the proceedings of a meeting attended by the principals of all government, aided and unaided colleges on November 2, the circular said. “The appointed nodal officers for buses and principals of all colleges are directed to safely bring the stipulated number of students to the programme and then take them back. Failing which, principals of the colleges will be held responsible….,” the circular read.

This is the second incident reported during the week where education department officials have been given direction on participation in government programmes. On November 5, a programme organised to launch developmental works in Byndoor, Udupi, courted controversy as the school education department directed all teachers from the Byndoor educational zone to attend it.

The Aam Aadmi Party condemned the circular for the Modi event. Its Bengaluru president, Mohan Dasari, said the circular was a sign of desperation and an indication that the ruling BJP would lose the next Assembly elections.