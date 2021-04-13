Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to hold all-party meet to discuss Covid crisis, says there won’t be lockdown in state

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar, he said, “Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, as well as Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, and the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (on the pandemic) will attend the meeting on April 18.”

The all-party meeting will be held after bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and two assembly seats — Basavakalyan, and Maski — are over.

Yediyurappa has also clarified that the Technical Advisory Committee has not called for a lockdown to be put into effect in the state. “No one has recommended a lockdown,” Yediyurappa said, putting to rest peculations that the committee would want brief lockdowns to be imposed in parts of the state to curb the surge.

Requesting people to follow all the Covid norms, the Chief Minister said, “A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has already been imposed. People have to cooperate by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing. There is no other way to contain the virus. With folded hands I want to ask the people to cooperate with the government.”

On Monday, Yediyurappa had said the state government could impose a lockdown if the necessity arises. “If people don’t heed instructions, we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose a lockdown,” he had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 8,778 fresh cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 5,500 fresh cases and 55 deaths.

The state has reported 10,83,647 Covid-19 cases and 13,008 deaths till date. A total of 9,92,003 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from Covid, the health department said in its bulletin.