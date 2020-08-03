Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had gone on self-quarantine twice before in the last two months, once each in June and July. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had gone on self-quarantine twice before in the last two months, once each in June and July. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Confirming this in a tweet, the 77-year-old BJP leader said, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.”

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office told indianexpress.com that Yediyurappa had not developed any symptoms yet, but was advised not to be in home quarantine “to avoid any risks.”

“Weekly tests for the Chief Minister, his family, and staff in his primary circle are conducted on a regular basis to ensure unnecessary risks during his official meetings. Today’s result came in late night and the CM was found to be positive,” a source said, saying all those he had met in the last few days will be traced, contacted, and recommended home quarantine as soon as possible.

Yediyurappa had gone on self-quarantine twice before in the last two months, one time each in June and July.

Terming the CM a “born fighter,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar wished Yediyurappa a fast recovery and good health. “A born fighter and a people’s leader, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive. I pray for his speedy recovery. All prayers and hopes of the people of Karnataka are with him. Hope he gets back to normalcy soon.”

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and former CM Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people.”

Among the key personalities in the state the Chief Minister met in the last couple of days are Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and former ISRO chairman and National Education Policy drafting committee chairman K Kasturirangan.

