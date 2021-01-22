Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa re-allocates portfolios after dissent from some ministers

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shuffled his 33-member cabinet to hand out portfolios to seven new entrants, the allocations were revised, in what is being seen as a move to contain dissent voiced by many of his ministerial colleagues.

Among the major changes brought into effect on Friday is moving JC Madhuswamy out of the Medical Education department and putting him in charge of the Haj and Wakf as well as the Kannada & Culture departments. He had been allocated Medical Education after being divested of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Apart from Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraj and K Gopalaiah, who were among the bunch of ministers who gave the cabinet meeting on Thursday a miss, were also given new portfolios in line with their expectations.

Among the seven new ministers to be inducted on January 13, Nagaraj was unhappy with being allocated the Excise department and made no secret of it, saying he was more interested in handling

departments that “can work for the public and poor and bring a good name” to the party and the government. The housing minister in the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government has now been given charge of Municipal Administration, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar.

The Excise department was given to Gopalaiah, who was divested of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department in the rejig on Thursday. R Shankar was put in charge of the Horticulture and Sericulture department after being removed from Municipal Administration.

Arvind Limbavali will now be in charge of Kannada & Culture and additionally, the Forest department. KC Narayana Gowda was allocated Youth Empowerment, Sports, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics portfolios.