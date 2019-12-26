Karnataka CM puts on hold compensation to family of those killed in Mangaluru police firing

Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against the new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against the new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru, the decision has been put on hold Wednesday.

On December 22, Yediyurappa had announced compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the police firing on December 19. After meeting the senior officials of the Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, the CM said, “We have not decided yet to give the compensation to the family members who were killed in the police firing, because giving criminals compensation is an unpardonable crime in itself.”

“Till the investigation is complete and until their roles are not cleared, we will not release any funds,” he added.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had asked Mangaluru authorities to consider building homes for the two families.

Reacting to the development, former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the Yediyurappa government of being inhuman and communal. “An elected government should not turn inhumane, cruelly communal. By saying that no relief will be provided for the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru riots, BS Yediyurappa has given a judgment even before the investigation is complete,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added, “Since Yediyurappa has already pronounced a judgment that the two dead in police firing were responsible for Mangaluru riots, why this drama of a CID probe? stop the investigation. It is now clear that you are the person who ordered the police to take lives.”

The two victims, identified as Abdul Jaleel (49) and Naushin Kudroli (23), were killed in alleged police firing on December 19. Both of them are among the 29 people against whom an FIR has been registered by the Mangalore North police based on a complaint filed by the city’s Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri.

According to the FIR filed in the Mangalore North police station, a group of 1,500-2,000 people violated prohibitory orders and gathered near the police station, threw stones and did not disperse despite instructions. Police resorted to firing after the crowd did not disperse even after shots were fired in the air, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to five, says the FIR.

The state government has announced a CID and a magisterial probe into the violence.

On Tuesday BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal had demanded that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa withdraw compensation announced to the families of the dead. Yatnal described the two men killed in police firing during the protest against CAA as anti-nationals. “Why should they be given compensation by the government. I urge the Chief Minister to withdraw compensation to the families of the dead,” he said.

“Only patriots and people who are protecting cows should be given compensation and not to the people who involved in this protest,” Yatnal added.

