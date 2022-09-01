scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Karnataka CM visits Bengaluru’s flood-hit areas, orders to clear encroachments on stormwater drains

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka vows to carry out a “merciless demolition drive” under the Disaster Management Act, adds that the government will not issue notice to the encroachers.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Thursday evening visited the flood-affected areas of Bengaluru and asked BBMP officials to remove the encroachments on the stormwater drains. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday evening visited the flood-affected areas of Bengaluru. He visited Shantiniketan Colony and Munnekolalu, DNA Eden View Apartment in Whitefield which were badly hit by the heavy overnight rain on Tuesday.

The downpour has inundated several residential areas of the capital city of Karnataka.

The CM also inspected the Outer Ring Road and inspected the stormwater drain near Sakra Hospital in Marathahalli.

Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers to remove the encroachments on the stormwater drains which was a major reason for the flooding.

He was accompanied by Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and BBMP special commissioner Trilok Chandra.

The CM also inspected the Outer Ring Road and inspected the stormwater drain near Sakra Hospital in Marathahalli. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the state government would demolish all the property which have encroached on the storm drains and blocked the flow of water which led to flooding in some parts of the city on Monday.

“Under the Disaster Management Act there will be merciless demolition of these properties which block the flow of water. There is no need of issuing notice to the encroachers. The civic body has identified choke points in the city and we have instructed the officers to not to take any phone calls while carrying out the demolition drive,” the minister said.

Rajya Sabha MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress tweeted, “First, they take bribes to permit the construction. Then, they get it demolished as a knee-jerk reaction. Thereafter, fresh bribes for reconstruction. This is the mantra of 40% Commission Bommai govt.”

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur was another area that was inundated after the downpour. An 86-year-old man died for want of medical care as a tractor that was roped in to ferry him out was not able to reach the entrance gate due to intense water-logging.

The CM asked BBMP officers to remove the encroachments on the stormwater drains, which acted as a major reason for the flooding. (Express Photo)

Purush Malathi, a resident of Rainbow Drive Layout, said, “A senior citizen on Tuesday could not be taken to hospital on time and this resulted in his death. The tractor could not be plied since the level of water was so high at the entrance gate. When he was taken to the hospital the doctor declared him dead.”

The deceased was identified as Srinivasa Ramarao.

Chandra said that notices have been issued to the encroachers. “Those who have encroached on the storm drains were served notices. We have marked the encroached properties which will be cleared after legal procedures are completed,” he said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:50:53 pm
