Karnataka CM to visit Delhi next week; state Cabinet revamp likely on agenda

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will travel to New Delhi next Monday to hold consultations on various issues, likely including a possible state Cabinet revamp.

The New Delhi visit, Bommai said, was part of a tradition in which chief ministers from Karnataka meet members of Parliament from the state ahead of the presentation of the state Budget. The first Budget under Bommai’s leadership is scheduled to be presented in March.

“I was planning to go to Delhi tomorrow (Thursday), but after consultations with party MPs on their availability, I have decided to travel on Monday (February 7),” he said.

“The visit to Delhi is to meet MPs from Karnataka and also advocates representing the state,” the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

Apart from the state Budget, Bommai’s visit to New Delhi is likely to also revolve around discussions on a state Cabinet revamp that BJP legislators are expecting to take place. Several BJP legislators have been jockeying for Cabinet positions in recent days.

“I will not discuss this issue in public,” Bommai said on Wednesday when asked if there would be discussions regarding a Cabinet expansion during his visit to New Delhi.

Some BJP MLAs, like former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have claimed that the BJP is likely to carry out a Gujarat-style revamp of the Karnataka Cabinet by bringing in a completely new set of ministers for the final year of its tenure, which is scheduled to end in mid-2023.

There has been a strong push, led by former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, for one of the Jarkiholi brothers to be given a Cabinet position.