Karnataka CM to seek interim report of 7th Pay Commission by March; Kannada language, BMS University Bills passed

In an attempt to assuage the state government employees who were planning to go ahead with an indefinite strike from March 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that he would seek an interim report by March with regard to the 7th Pay Commission implementation.

During the ongoing assembly session, the CM Thursday said, “I will ask them (Sudhakar Rao-headed Pay Commission) to submit an interim plan based on which we will roll out the benefits.”

The state government employees who have decided to go on a warpath have been demanding to implement 7th pay commission. The staff under the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association recently submitted a 65-page report seeking revision of their salaries and allowances. A delegation, led by association president C S Shadakshari, submitted in its report that the government needs to fill up 2.5 lakh government posts, incentives and education allowance for their children.

The government had set up the commission chaired by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao.

Monthly aid for woman farm labourers doubled

CM Bommai also informed the house that he was increasing the monthly aid of Rs 500 per woman landless farm labourer under the Gruhini Shakti scheme to Rs 1,000.

“Woman farm labourers who till land do not get round-the-year employment to take care of their health and children’s education. We discussed the issue for the past 3-4 days and eventually decided to increase it by 1,000 per month,” he added.

Kannada Language Bill passed

The assembly on Thursday passed the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022. The primary aim of the Bill, which was presented by Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, is to provide reservations to Kannadigas in higher education and private industries, thereby prioritising the Kannada language. To ensure compliance with the provisions of the Bill, a state-level enforcement committee will be established led by the Kannada and Culture Minister, along with district-level enforcement committees. The Bill has been slightly amended to include representatives from the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in the state-level enforcement committee. It was introduced in the Assembly on September 22, 2022.

BMS University Bill passed

The BMS University Bill, which has recently stirred a controversy, was passed amid protest by JD(S) members on Thursday. It will allow the establishment of private universities in the state.

The BMS Educational Trust, Bengaluru, has come forward to establish the private university and it would certainly help in spreading quality education for students, the Bill said. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tabled the Bill in the House.

It may be recalled that former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that BMS Trust, a public trust, was being privatised to sell properties of the trust which runs up to Rs 10,000 crore. He had sought a judicial inquiry and intervention in this regard.