Karnataka CM to hold talks with BS Yediyurappa over naming Shivamogga airport after former CM

With the BJP’s former Karnataka chief minister B.S Yediyurappa suggesting he is not in favour of having a new Shivamogga airport named after him, the present Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, said he will hold discussions with Yediyurappa for a final decision on the issue.

“He has been saying it (no) for a long time. When we decided to name the airport after him, he had said he was opposed to the move. When I went to Shivamogga there was pressure from the people (to name the airport after Yediyurappa). Now again he has said that there is no need to give his name to the airport. I will meet him and discuss the issue,” Bommai said Friday.

The airport is set to be inaugurated in all possibility by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Yediyurappa’s 80th birthday on February 27.

The BJP government, which took a decision in 2021 to name the airport after Yediyurappa, re-affirmed the decision this week through Bommai.

The move by the BJP is seen as an effort to appease Yediyurappa who was forced to step aside as the chief minister of Karnataka in July 2021 and was sidelined in the party since then. Yediyurappa is attempting to cement a leadership role for his younger son in the BJP but the party high command has opposed it too.

Yediyurappa is widely expected to move away from electoral politics this year and has indicated that he would give up his Shikaripura constituency for his younger son B Y Vijayendra in the 2023 state polls.

The BJP has opposed Yediyurappa’s moves to induct Vijayendra into the legislature or to give major roles to him in the party by citing the BJP’s stand against dynastic politics.

Advertisement

The BJP is, however, also apprehensive about losing the support of the dominant Lingayat community if Yediyurappa is perceived among the electorate as being “sidelined” in the BJP. Yediyurappa was inducted into the BJP’s parliamentary board last year in what was seen as an attempt to placate the senior BJP leader.

When the state government first mooted the proposal for the airport’s name in 2022, the former CM had urged Bommai not to name the airport after him as it would be “inappropriate”. He had suggested naming it after an illustrious personality of Karnataka.

“I express my gratitude for taking a decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of people who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country. I feel naming the airport after me is not a proper decision and request you to revisit the decision and name it after someone who has contributed for the betterment of the nation,” he had said.

Advertisement

Yediyurappa’s letter had come after the state government’s move attracted criticism on social media platforms. Many had suggested naming the airport after literary giants such as Kuvempu, G S Shivarudrappa or U R Ananthamurthy who hailed from Shivamogga.