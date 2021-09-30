Karnataka CM stresses need to sell agri products on e-commerce platforms

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday stressed on the need to sell agri-products on e-commerce platforms so that farmers (producers) can directly benefit from it.

Bommai met Rajaneesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Affairs of e-commerce firm Flipkart in Bengaluru and discussed various issues. “During the meeting, Chief Minister appreciated Flipkart for creating employment in significant numbers and providing a marketing platform for farmers, artisans etc,” said the Chief Minister’s office in a statement.

Bommai said that e-commerce platforms must give feedback to farmers about market demands along with value addition to agri-products. He advised e-commerce portals to promote agri-products, artisans and weavers. “There are a variety of products such as coffee, spices, maize, oilseeds etc in the state which has ten agro-climatic zones. These products may also be promoted. An MoU may be signed with the Government in this regard,” Bommai added.

“Commerce and Industries will be incentivised based on the employment generation and an employment policy is being evolved. This would be first of its kind in India,” he said.