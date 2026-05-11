‘Such a treacherous party’s leader accusing Congress of betrayal’: Siddaramaiah says Modi’s speeches dent PM chair’s dignity

Siddaramaiah said the list of Opposition leaders blackmailed into betraying their parties to join the BJP was growing. (File Photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Karnataka government over the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the chief minister accused the prime minister of abusing Opposition parties like “petty politicians”.

In his speech at a felicitation rally held on Sunday following the BJP’s election victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, the prime minister accused the Congress of betraying not only its allies but also its own members.

The ally betrayal comment came in the wake of the Congress abandoning the DMK after the regional party lost the Tamil Nadu elections.