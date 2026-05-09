Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, ministers meet civil society groups opposing SIR

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other ministers Friday met a delegation of civil society groups calling for opposition to the holding of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The civil society groups in attendance included ‘My Vote, My Right’ – an umbrella body comprising members of All India Central Council of Trade Union, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkarvada), National Federation for Indian Women, etc.

The Cabinet ministers present at the meeting included Priyank Kharge (Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj), Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Minister of Women and Child Development), Santosh Lad (Minister of Labour), Sharanprakash Patil (Minister of Medical Education), and H K Patil (Minister of Law).