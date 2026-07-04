Karnataka CM Shivakumar warns of drought, asks farmers to avoid water-heavy crops

In the wake of concerns that a weak monsoon could result in diminished water availability for power generation and agriculture, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday asked the Energy Department to ensure availability of coal supplies for thermal power and urged farmers not to cultivate water-intensive crops.

Following a meeting with officials of the energy department in Karnataka on Friday, Shivakumar issued directions to officials to come up with an emergency plan in the event of weakened rainfall due to the El Nino effect this monsoon.

The CM has directed officials to ensure adequate power supply and pay urgent attention to storage and generation from other sources. “He instructed that coal mines reserved for the government be made operational for energy security, and that an adequate coal stock be maintained continuously,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Energy Department informed Shivakumar that the current power position is healthier than last year and added that power cuts had not been carried out for the past three years.

“We are the IT capital. We are moving in the direction of making our state the AI capital as well,” Shivakumar said while calling for preparations to begin for the rising power demand from “data centres, AI infrastructure, and the digital economy.”

‘Peak power demand may reach 38 gigawatts’

The Karnataka CM said the peak power demand in the state is expected to reach 38 gigawatts by 2035 and that plans for an increase of generation capacity must be prepared.

Energy Minister K J George, who was part of the meeting, sought the clearance of Rs 12,631 crore in dues by government departments to the state Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs).

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On Thursday, the Karnataka CM had asked farmers not to plan crops relying on dam water in the wake of the drought situation in the country.

‘Don’t plant crops relying on dam water’

“There are indications that the country will face a severe drought this year. Inflow into most of the state’s dams has reached zero. Hence, I appeal to farmers not to plant any crops relying on dam water,” Shivakumar said after a cabinet meeting.

“The drought situation in the state is becoming serious. Compared to last year, the inflow into the Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Narayanapura and Vanivilasa dams has dropped to zero. Rainfall in the Cauvery basin has declined,” he said.

“Last year at this time, the water level at Hemavati was 80 feet; this year it has dropped to 40 feet. At KRS, the water level that was 100 feet is now around 22 feet; Kabini is at 26 feet compared to 79 feet last year. Inflow into these dams has fallen to 20%. So, there is a possibility that the problem will worsen,” Shivakumar said.

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He also asked farmers not to demand release of water from dams. “If it rains, we will provide water. The Prime Minister has already warned about water and electricity issues” he said.

“The Central Government has signalled that the country will face a severe drought. I have instructed the Energy Department to take necessary steps regarding electricity. We must be cautious during this period. I have directed ministers to tour their districts regarding fodder and drinking water. Instructions have been given to urgently drill borewells. I too will tour four divisions and then go to district headquarters,” he said.