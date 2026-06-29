Karnataka CM Shivakumar warns of ban on pan masala, gutka over drug concerns

Claiming he had information that intoxicating substances are being mixed into pan masala, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Sunday warned that he was prepared to ban all types of pan masala and gutka in the state.

Speaking at the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the ‘Drug-Free India Conclave’ held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the chief minister said, “It has come to my attention that intoxicating substances are being mixed into pan masala, gutka, areca nut, and other such products before being sold, engineered to give a drug-like ‘high’. If this is indeed true and is not stopped immediately, the sale of all types of pan masala, gutka, and chewing tobacco products will be banned in Karnataka.”