Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to consider seers’ request for ASI survey of Peer Pasha Bangla Dargah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said he will consider the request of a group of Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers to conduct a survey of the ancient ‘Peer Pasha Bangla Dargah’ in Basavakalyana under Bidar district by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In a joint letter to the chief minister, the seers claimed that the Dargah was the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ – the seat of the founder of the Lingayat sect in the state and 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

The claim has come close on the heels of certain Hindu groups alleging that the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna town and Malali Masjid near Mangaluru city were originally Hindu temples.

“The ASI is going to verify the claim that the Peer Pasha Dargah is located at the Anubhava Mantapa site,” Bommai said.

“They (the seers) have also provided documents in this connection and these are going to be verified by the ASI,” he added.

“The first parliament of the world, Anubhava Mantapa, now happens to be the Peer Pasha Bangla (Bungalow), which requires immediate protection and a survey by the ASI,” the seers said in the letter.

On Monday morning, the seers led by Sharanu Salagar, BJP MLA from Basavakalyana; and Pradeep Kankanvadi, president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, called on Bommai at the CM’s residence.