Karnataka CM reviews Bengaluru Mission 2022 projects, seeks to speed up Metro works

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the progress of the ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ initiative late Sunday evening and directed officials to implement various projects, including Bengaluru Metro and Suburban Railway projects, in the city soon.

Bommai asked officials to improve traffic management in the Central business district (CBD) and directed the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to complete its works one year ahead of schedule, according to a press statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday night.

“The Suburban Rail Project is an ambitious project of the central and state governments and covers a distance of 15.40 km, for which land has to be acquired. Chief Minister directed the officials from Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board to start the land acquisition process soon,” the release added.

The chief minister also instructed officials to plug the flow of sewage into lakes and immediately erect a green fence around 25 lakes that are being developed at a cost of Rs 125 crore. He said it has to be completed by the end of January.

Besides, the officials were also tasked with ensuring that sewage does not flow into the 11-km stretch of storm water drain (SWD) that is being developed under the K-100 Water Way project as a tourist attraction. Bommai will also hold a separate meeting to review the Smart City project.