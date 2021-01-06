Karnataka CM promises Rs 25 cr grant to MLAs for road work in all constituencies

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has promised MLAs a grant of Rs 25 crore for the implementation of road projects in each Assembly constituency. (File)

To address concerns surrounding road development that were raised by several legislators at a recent party meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has promised MLAs a grant of Rs 25 crore for the implementation of road projects in each Assembly constituency.

“CM Yediyurappa has assured MLAs that he would try to grant Rs 25 crore towards the development of roads in each of the Assembly constituencies of the state,” Deputy CM Govind M Karjol told reporters in Bengaluru.

He added that MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who took part in a two-day interaction with the chief minister recently, had voiced the need for additional funds to revive infrastructure that was majorly hit by the recent rains and floods in the state.

Another Deputy CM Laxan Savadi said that the CM also directed his ministers to make themselves available to MLAs twice a week and redress grievances put forth by them. “The ministers accepted the CM’s suggestion and will make themselves available at their offices in the Vidhana Soudha twice a week for the legislators,” he said, adding that the initiative would turn out to be beneficial for all.

Savadi added that the BJP is planning to hold two conventions in the state during a scheduled visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah later this month. “Separate conventions are being planned at Bhadravathi and Belagavi around January 15 and 16 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be here,” he said.

The two-day marathon region-wise meetings with MLAs were held amid speculations of a change in the Karnataka BJP leadership. “All the 118 legislators were of the opinion that the Yediyurappa government has functioned effectively. They expressed their support for his leadership and were satisfied with the work he has done even amid the flood and Covid-19 pandemic,” Karjol added.