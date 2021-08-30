Karnataka CM to personally supervise Bengaluru’s mega projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will personally monitor the progress of mega projects in Bengaluru, and will be dedicating the first working hour of his day to supervise them.

“We have got a very big vision for Bengaluru, the greatest challenge is whether we will be capable of keeping up the timeline in implementing the projects. Therefore early planning, perfect planning, as well as perfect implementation of the plan is very important,”

Bommai said.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, he said accountability of all the major projects is more important than anything else.

“The first decision that I have taken, as far as Bengaluru is concerned is that I will personally supervise the progress of all mega projects in Bengaluru, from CMO (Chief Minister’s office). Within next 20 days my dashboard will be ready, day-to-day updates will be there and I will dedicate my first working hour of the day for supervising the progress of mega projects in Bengaluru,” he said.

The mega projects that he will personally be supervising include metro, outer ring road, high speed train from international airport to the city centre.

Bengaluru International Airport will be unique in the world as it will be connected by metro, sub-urban and high speed trains.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the extended Purple Line of Bangalore Metro on Mysuru Road in Bnegaluru.

Noting that not only the infrastructure, his government also has plans to develop the slums in the city and there by improve the living standard of the people there, Bommai said, “We will have special authority for health infrastructure in the city, and regarding traffic we have decided to work on 12 high-density roads for seamless traffic movement, also seamless signaling with artificial intelligence.”

The government has plans for all-round development of the city that include core areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), about 110 villages that were added to it, and also “showcasing” the Central Business District (CBD).

He said, “Bengaluru has a potential for another 3-4 CBDs- north, east, south and west, this is part of our vision.”

Observing that Bangalore Metro should increase its potential to carry people, Bommai said, “I have directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to complete the metro works under Phase II by 2024, one year earlier than the present deadline of 2025. They said it is difficult, but I say we have to struggle and overcome that difficulty.”