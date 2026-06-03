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Karnataka CM Oath-Taking LIVE Updates: D K Shivakumar set to take charge as CM, first batch of ministers to be sworn in

Karnataka CM Oath-Taking LIVE Updates: The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan with a limited gathering of around 2,000 invitees.

By: Express Web Desk
June 3, 2026 09:11 AM IST
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Congress legislature party meeting in B'luruCongress leader DK Shivakumar speaks during the Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.(Source: PTI Photo)

Karnataka CM Oath-Taking LIVE Updates: Karnataka is set to get its 34th Chief Minister. Following the resignation of Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar will take the oath of office on Wednesday evening. Along with him, the first batch of around 10 ministers is expected to be sworn in, including MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Shivakumar’s predecessor.

Who all will attend the ceremony? The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan with a limited gathering of around 2,000 invitees. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend, along with Kerala CM and Congress chief V D Satheesan. Invitations have been extended to party office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, former legislators and Congress leaders.

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What will the new Cabinet look like? The first phase of Cabinet formation is expected to focus on balancing Karnataka’s caste and regional equations. Probable ministers include M B Patil, G Parameshwara, Eshwar Khandre, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, K J George, Priyank Kharge and U T Khader. The Congress is also likely to take decisions on deputy chief ministers and a new Karnataka Congress president to succeed Shivakumar.

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09:11 (IST)03 Jun 2026

Karnataka CM Oath-Taking LIVE Updates: Roads to avoid in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru will see extensive traffic restrictions and heightened security on Wednesday as D K Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka’s new chief minister at Lok Bhavan at 4 pm. Since several VVIPs and political leaders are expected to attend, authorities announced traffic diversions, parking restrictions, and stringent access controls around the venue.

According to the traffic police, vehicular movement will be restricted on several key roads between noon and 8 pm, including stretches of Cubbon Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, and connecting roads leading to Lok Bhavan. Heavy congestion is expected in and around the central business district.

Vehicle users have been advised to use alternative routes via Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road, Nrupathunga Road, Sivananda Junction, and the Outer Ring Road. Diversions have also been planned for vehicles travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport and Hebbal from the eastern parts of the city.

Parking will be prohibited on several major roads, including Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, Kasturba Road, Cubbon Road, and internal roads within Cubbon Park. Vehicles parked in violation of the restrictions are likely to be towed.... Continue reading

09:09 (IST)03 Jun 2026

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Welcome to the Karnataka CM oath-taking ceremony live blog. Follow here for more updates throughout the day.  

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