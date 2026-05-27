Karnataka CM News Live Updates: Siddaramaiah likely to submit his resignation to Governor tomorrow

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leaves after attending a party meeting with the Congress delegation at Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: Amid the buzz of a change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is known to have sought an appointment from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot tomorrow to submit his resignation, sources said. The longest-serving chief minister of the state, having held the position for a little over eight years, Siddaramaiah, is also slated to hold a breakfast meeting with the state Cabinet members on Thursday morning.

Who will attend the breakfast meeting? Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, believed to be next in line to replace Siddaramaiah, is in Delhi and will travel to Bengaluru tomorrow to participate in the breakfast meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are also likely to be present.

Story continues below this ad Congress wants change of guard in Karnataka: The development comes after the Congress high command Tuesday reportedly conveyed to the Chief Minister that it was looking at a transition in the state, and reorienting the party organisation and government. Sources said he was offered to pick a post of his choosing, from state Congress president to becoming a Rajya Sabha MP. He was also told that he can take up the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha at a later date.