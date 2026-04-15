‘Cooperative federalism’: Siddaramaiah hands PM Modi 18-point demand charter for Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state Wednesday, by submitting a memorandum listing 18 key issues, most tied to pending dues and delayed approvals, which require clearances from the Central government.

Despite Karnataka’s role as “among the largest contributors to the national exchequer and a leader in economic and social development,” Siddaramaiah said the state continues to face bottlenecks in funding and project clearances.

In his appeal, Siddaramaiah said, “Recurring delays in approvals and financial releases have created a perception of systemic inequity. Addressing these concerns will reaffirm the spirit of true cooperative federalism and strengthen our shared vision for the development of India.”