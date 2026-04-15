‘Cooperative federalism’: Siddaramaiah hands PM Modi 18-point demand charter for Karnataka

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state Wednesday, by submitting a memorandum listing 18 key issues, most tied to pending dues and delayed approvals, which require clearances from the Central government.
Despite Karnataka’s role as “among the largest contributors to the national exchequer and a leader in economic and social development,” Siddaramaiah said the state continues to face bottlenecks in funding and project clearances.
In his appeal, Siddaramaiah said, “Recurring delays in approvals and financial releases have created a perception of systemic inequity. Addressing these concerns will reaffirm the spirit of true cooperative federalism and strengthen our shared vision for the development of India.”
Topping the memorandum was a request for transport projects announced in the state, including the Railway Coach Factory in Kolar, which remains unimplemented despite the state allocating 1,123 acres of land.
Another issue was the high-speed rail extension to Mysuru to cut travel time between the two cities, the release of funds for Bengaluru Suburban Rail, and the introduction of the Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor.
Clearing financial dues, owed by the Centre to the state, also featured prominently in the petition. The Karnataka CM demanded the release of Rs 17,554 crore pending under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 5,495 crore in revenue deficit grants and Rs 2,860 crore in 15th Finance Commission grants to Gram Panchayats.
Siddaramaiah also requested a special grant of Rs 6,000 crore for Karnataka capital, saying “Bengaluru’s contribution to the national economy warrants the early release of this grant to strengthen infrastructure and sustain its global competitiveness.”
The memorandum also highlighted several stalled projects awaiting Central approval.
Siddaramaiah requested an expedited appraisal of the Mekedatu Project, which envisages 67 TMC of drinking water storage for Bengaluru and 400 MW of hydropower. He pressed for national project status and the release of Rs 5,300 crore, announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget, for the Upper Bhadra Project; clearance for the Kalasa Nala Diversion Project under the Mahadayi Tribunal Award; and gazette notification of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II Award.
“Addressing these concerns will reaffirm the spirit of true cooperative federalism,” he wrote.
Other demands included Rs 5,000 crore annually for Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J), establishment of AIIMS in Raichur, inclusion of Karnataka’s 56 per cent reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule, and recognition of certain backward castes in the Central List of Scheduled Tribes.
PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Karnataka’s Mandya, where he inaugurated Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir at Mandya, a memorial dedicated to the late seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.
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