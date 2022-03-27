scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Karnataka CM to meet Union water resources minister in April to discuss inter-state water disputes

He claimed that they were yet to receive various approvals from the Centre with regard to projects linked to inter-state water disputes.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 27, 2022 3:49:39 pm
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday claimed they were yet to receive various approvals from the Centre with regard to projects linked to inter-state water disputes.

“I am set to meet the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the first week of April and will take up the issue with him. I have instructed the departments concerned to make preparations for this,” Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi, the chief minister said: “We need to make all efforts to resolve inter-state water disputes at the earliest. As for legal issues involved, we should get them resolved through the courts. Greater emphasis would be given for completing the land acquisition process for railway projects.”

Bommai also said that the state has got back on the path of development after coming out of the shadow of Covid-19. “As announced in the budget, the industrial sector will get a boost. Identification of land and other processes are in full swing to attract investments. Northern Karnataka has been given top priority,” he added.

The chief minister said that the deputy commissioner has been instructed to identify land for setting up the Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital in Hubballi and the construction of Kidwai Cancer hospital in Belagavi would also be taken up soon.

“We have provided Rs 3,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. Work orders would be issued for all budget programmes before the end of April,” Bommai said.

