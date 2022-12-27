Karnataka CM calls Maharashtra’s resolution on border row ‘worthless’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the border row and called it “worthless” when a case is being heard by the Supreme Court.

He told reporters that Maharashtra has a habit of issuing such statements for political gains and said their move comes at a time when people on both the sides of the border are living in harmony. His statement came hours after the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to pursue the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka.

Express View | The battle for Belagavi

“There is a difference between the resolution passed by us and Maharashtra. Our resolution said that we will not cede parts of Karnataka, whereas their resolutions staked claims to parts of Karnataka,” he said. Maharashtra’s resolution is detrimental to the interests of the federal structure of the country, Bommai said and added, “We condemn it.”

“When the case (of border dispute) is being heard by the Supreme Court, such resolutions are worthless. We are confident that we will get justice in the Supreme Court as our stand is constitutional,” the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka, he said, is clear on its stand, and added that the state government is also ready to protect the interests of the Kannada-speaking people living in Maharashtra. He said the borders drawn under the State Reorganisation Act, 1956 are final.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also condemned Maharashtra’s move saying that the resolution had no legal standing. “They have no legal or moral right to pass such a resolution. The recommendation of the Mahajan report is final on the border row,” he said.

On Monday, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that parts of Karnataka such as Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar, be declared as union territories. Countering this, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Karnataka Legislative Council Tuesday that instead of Belagavi, Mumbai should be declared as a union territory.