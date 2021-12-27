Karnataka CM launches BMTC’s electric bus services in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched Bengaluru’s first electric buses and 150 Bharat Stage-VI diesel buses.

According to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the 90 electric buses funded under the Bengaluru Smart City Scheme will function as feeder services, providing last-mile connectivity to the Bengaluru Metro.

“The electric buses are non-AC, 9-meter long with 33+1 seats. They have vehicle tracking units, CCTVs, LED route display boards and emergency panic buttons for passenger safety. These buses will be operated on three routes from Kengeri Depot—Kengeri to Banashankari, Kengeri to Electronic City and Kengeri to Chikkabanavara,” BMTC officials said.

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50 crore for the operation of these buses. M/s. NTPC Vyapar Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of India undertaking, will operate these buses for 10 years on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model at a rate of Rs.51.67 per km with electricity for 180 assured kilometres daily.

The BMTC has so far received 40 electric buses and the remaining vehicles will be available by January next year.

Meanwhile, the BMTC is procuring 565 BS-VI diesel buses with financial assistance of Rs 191 crore from the state government. “These buses have 41+1 seats and come with an emergency panic button, rear air suspension and LED route display boards. They will be deployed for replacement of old buses and augmentation of schedules,” an official explained.

So far, 150 BS-VI buses have been delivered while the remaining vehicles will be deployed by February next year, BMTC said.

BMTC also plans to deploy 1,000 mini buses which have a seating capacity of 20 during the coming year. Under the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India, BMTC will operate 300 electric buses on the GCC model.

“The Centre will disburse Rs 55 lakh while the state government will give Rs 33 lakh for the project. These buses will hit the roads by June next year,” the official said.