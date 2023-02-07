Karnataka CM launches 108 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday launched 108 Namma Clinics within the municipal limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

As a part of the launch, the newly-established Namma Clinic in Mahalakshmipura ward of Mahalakshmi Layout was inaugurated Tuesday while the remaining 107 clinics were launched virtually.

Speaking at the launch, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said, “The launch of 108 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru has ushered into a new era of universal and comprehensive primary healthcare. Namma Clinics’ aim is to integrate promotive, preventive and curative healthcare services under one roof and provide quality primary care to people in their neighbourhood. Earlier, in urban areas too, only one clinic used to cater to a population of 50-60 thousand. With the establishment of Namma Clinics, each clinic will have to cater to 15-20 thousand people.”

“As many as 438 clinics are being set up in the urban areas across the state at a cost of Rs 150 crore of which, a total of 243 clinics are being set up in Bengaluru. Already 100 Namma Clinics are operational across the state and today an additional 108 clinics were made operational in Bengaluru,” he said.

Last year in December, Bommai had launched 100 Namma Clinics at a function in Dharwad.

“Namma Clinics are designed to provide universal and comprehensive primary healthcare facilities in urban areas. Referral facilities will also be available and patients requiring better treatment will be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This will not only reduce the cost of treatment but also decentralise the healthcare services,” Sudhakar said.

He added, “Each Namma Clinic will have one doctor, one nursing staff, one lab technician and one group-D worker. A total of 12 healthcare service packages will be available, including antenatal, postnatal care, adolescent care, immunisation, family planning, fertility, communicable diseases management, general and minor injuries, preventive care for non-communicable diseases (NCD), oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and laboratory services. The clinics will be available for the public from 9 am to 4.30 pm from Monday to Saturday.”