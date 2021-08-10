Karnataka CM holds review meeting with police, asks them to control gambling, dark web cases

The Chief Minister, who held the Home portfolio under former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, also said police must be people-friendly. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a review meeting, his first after taking oath, Tuesday with senior police officers and newly-appointed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru and instructed police to control growing cases centred around gambling, dark web, narcotics, drug and other illegal activities in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bommai said, “Many challenges need to be faced in the future and action has to be taken to prevent the possible third wave of Covid. Precautions have to be taken at the border districts and senior officers will have to work more responsibly. Inspections at the check posts in the borders will be mandatory.”

He added, “The crime rate in the state has to be brought under control. Crimes are like viruses, they have to be curbed.”

The Chief Minister, who held the Home portfolio under former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, also said police must be people-friendly. This was the first review meeting with police officials after Bommai became the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Jnanendra requested the CM to provide support for the better functioning of the police department. “The department must give priority to investigating crimes and delays will not be tolerated,” he said.

Jnanendra added, “We haven’t talked about any individual case today (Tuesday). The only discussion was regarding the department review and budget and tech tools required for policing.”

He also said steps will be taken to increase the income of prisoners across the state.