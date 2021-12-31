Karnataka CM hands over 2,128 body cameras to Bengaluru traffic cops

Bengaluru traffic police personnel received body cameras to monitor traffic movement and remain in touch with their colleagues at junctions across the city.

According to senior traffic police officials, the live feeds from the body-worn cameras will help the police divert traffic to other roads in case of emergencies.

Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over 2,128 body cameras to the Traffic Police department, apart from the automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) launched by Bommai.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said the body-worn cameras will help avoid unnecessary arguments between the police and the public. “The government has identified 12 corridors where these technologies will be used,” he added.

Bommai announced that the government will upgrade the Traffic Management Centre at the traffic police headquarters in Bengaluru which will provide real-time updates on traffic movement in the city.

“Smart traffic enforcement can be possible only when technological advancements are brought into traffic control rooms,” Bommai said.