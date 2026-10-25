KPSC paper leak: Karnataka sanctions prosecution of IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar

The Karnataka government Saturday sanctioned the prosecution of jailed senior IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment paper leak case.
Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer currently in judicial custody, served as KPSC controller of examinations from January 2024 to March 2026. He is accused of leaking the question paper for the competitive examination held on January 8 and 9 to recruit veterinary officers.
Emphasising the state’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said. “Our government will not tolerate corruption or shield the guilty! Prosecution sanction has been granted against IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with the corruption case linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.”
“Our government will not tolerate any wrongdoing that jeopardises the future of our youth or undermines their faith in a fair and transparent recruitment process. Every aspirant deserves a fair opportunity based on merit and hard work. We are committed to ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability in public recruitment and governance, and to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour.”
Bribes and ED-CID probe
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) formally requested sanctions for prosecution, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money-laundering aspect of the scam.
Investigative findings by the CID and ED revealed that Gangwar allegedly received Rs 1.30 crore out of Rs 1.52 crore collected from candidates in exchange for leaking the question paper. Interrogations of middleman Basavaraj Kannale, a close associate of Gangwar, disclosed that around 20 candidates paid between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh each to secure the leaked exam paper.
The prosecution sanction was issued under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandates official state sanction when public officers are directly implicated in criminal offences.