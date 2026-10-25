KPSC paper leak: Karnataka sanctions prosecution of IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar

The Karnataka government Saturday sanctioned the prosecution of jailed senior IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment paper leak case.

Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer currently in judicial custody, served as KPSC controller of examinations from January 2024 to March 2026. He is accused of leaking the question paper for the competitive examination held on January 8 and 9 to recruit veterinary officers.

Emphasising the state’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said. “Our government will not tolerate corruption or shield the guilty! Prosecution sanction has been granted against IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with the corruption case linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.”